Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Cowen worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

