Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,001 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

