Sei Investments Co. Has $3.88 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Garmin by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $171.25 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.