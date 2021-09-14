Sei Investments Co. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Ryder System worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $388,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $79.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.