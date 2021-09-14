Sei Investments Co. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSII opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $839.94 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSII. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.