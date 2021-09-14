Sei Investments Co. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

SC opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

