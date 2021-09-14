Sei Investments Co. Has $4.25 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Gates Industrial worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $2,385,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $194,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 997.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

GTES opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.