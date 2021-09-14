Sei Investments Co. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Hill-Rom worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hill-Rom by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,553,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,084,000 after buying an additional 224,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

