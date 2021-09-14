Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Olin worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after buying an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

