Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of TriMas worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TriMas in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 58.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after buying an additional 196,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas stock opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

