Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of FibroGen worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

In other FibroGen news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

