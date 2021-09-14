Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,439 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.