Sei Investments Co. Purchases 87,039 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 177.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,039 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Radware worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDWR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDWR has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

