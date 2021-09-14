Sei Investments Co. Purchases 8,750 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Bandwidth worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND stock opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

