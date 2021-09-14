Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

