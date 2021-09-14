Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Minerals Technologies worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.87. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

