Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Premier worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Premier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

