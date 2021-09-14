Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,304 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4,676.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $280.43 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.68 and its 200 day moving average is $278.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

