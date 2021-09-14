Sei Investments Co. Sells 14,383 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

