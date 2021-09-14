Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,947 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,947 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Shares of WPM opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

