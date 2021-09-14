Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,971 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $845,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

