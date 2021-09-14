Sei Investments Co. Sells 37,074 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,074 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of HUYA worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in HUYA by 387.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

