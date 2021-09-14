Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,086 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of TrueBlue worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after buying an additional 308,782 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.