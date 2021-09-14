Sei Investments Co. Sells 69,970 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 69,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

