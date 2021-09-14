Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of UniFirst worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $224.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.16. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

