Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $31,201,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $24,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

MTH stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

