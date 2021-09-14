Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.61.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

