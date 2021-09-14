Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires 26,301 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 689,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.