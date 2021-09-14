Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires 2,766 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.41. 337,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,736. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.71 and its 200 day moving average is $341.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.