Select Asset Management & Trust Buys 277,281 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 693.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,281 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for 2.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned 0.38% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 15,852.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,365.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,119,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $9,779,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 32,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,935. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

