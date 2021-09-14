Select Asset Management & Trust Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,118. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $215.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.