Select Asset Management & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Select Asset Management & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 9.5% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 571,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 211,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.76. 103,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,191. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $163.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

