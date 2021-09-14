Select Asset Management & Trust Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.62. 49,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,436. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.