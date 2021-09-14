Select Asset Management & Trust Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned about 0.35% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $13,075,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,616. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $93.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

