Select Asset Management & Trust Has $24.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 14.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,972. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

