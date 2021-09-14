Select Asset Management & Trust Has $5.98 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Select Asset Management & Trust decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.4% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.92. 648,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $185.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

