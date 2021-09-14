Select Asset Management & Trust Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 233.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 260,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

