Select Asset Management & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,985,764. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.