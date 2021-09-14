Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 27,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Select Asset Management & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,046 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 483,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

