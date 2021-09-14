Select Asset Management & Trust Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $747.63. The company had a trading volume of 537,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,331,811. The firm has a market cap of $740.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $693.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

