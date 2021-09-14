Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Down 5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 3,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

The company has a market cap of $579.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $2,779,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

