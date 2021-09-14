SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 21st (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 21st. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.93.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $468,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,708 shares of company stock worth $2,911,043 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

