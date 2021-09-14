Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0075

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Semux has a total market cap of $94,834.69 and approximately $178.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Semux has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015098 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010199 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007561 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003670 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.