Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 2,060.0% in August

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 2,060.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNTG traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.54. Sentage has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $52.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.