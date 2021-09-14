Sentinel Chain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $263,760.42 and $2,343.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

