Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Volume Tops $247,564.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $186.52 million and $247,564.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,185,584,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,838,145 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.