Sentinel (DVPN) Price Up 43.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $197.80 million and approximately $535,314.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,185,584,507 coins and its circulating supply is 4,536,838,145 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.