Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.27 million and $15.34 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00027213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007602 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

