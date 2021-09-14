Sentivate Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $259,790.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00143316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.11 or 0.00768136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

SNTVT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.