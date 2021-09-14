Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 6.8%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 99,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,628,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

MCRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

